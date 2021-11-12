New Obi-Wan Kenobi Concept Art Shows Ewan McGregor And Hayden Christensen In Battle

A behind-the-scenes reel from today’s Disney Plus Day announcement features new concept art and interviews from the cast and crew of the upcoming Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi. The preview leaked ahead of Disney Plus Day. Screencaps that have since circulated on Twitter feature Kenobi — reprised by Ewan McGregor — dueling Darth Vader, among other scenes.

Hayden Christensen also returns from the prequel trilogy. Fans are hopeful to see him again as Anakin in flashbacks or visions. In the reel, McGregor excitedly shares “the most beautiful thing of all is probably that it’s back together with Hayden.” Series director Deborah Chow, who previously directed The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, adds: “We couldn’t tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without addressing Anakin or Vader.”

Set during the rise of the Empire post-Order 66, Obi-Wan will be on the run in the long-anticipated live action series. “There’s a hunger for this character to come back,” McGregor says. The series was rumored to have been in pre-production as early as 2018.

There was no footage revealed today, but other scenes feature Vader in what appears to be his castle on Mustafar, the Second Sister, an aged Obi-Wan riding an eopie on Tatooine, and an interior of what looks like an imperial base or possibly the Jedi temple on Coruscant overrun with stormtroopers. A few other images feature hangars, nightlife, and backwaters.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is scheduled to release sometime in 2022. Disney Plus Day continues with more announcements from Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel, and other major studios.