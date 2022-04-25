New ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ images reveal the show’s hero and villain

There’s only a month to go until Obi-Wan Kenobi comes to Disney Plus with a bumper two-episode premiere, and the marketing campaign is set to awake from its slumber to start gathering some serious momentum.

So far, all we’ve seen from what’s got to be regarded as the most hotly-anticipated Star Wars series yet is a teaser trailer, official poster, and a smattering of images, but that’s destined to change in the very near future as fans all over the world prepare for Ewan McGregor to make the return that didn’t seem as though it was going to happen for the longest time.

The latest issue of Total Film magazine has a cover story diving deep into the history of Obi-Wan from conception to execution, and three new images have landed online. The snaps feature our intrepid hero and Rupert Friend’s villainous Grand Inquisitor, which you can check out below.

It was inevitable that Obi-Wan Kenobi would try and keep Hayden Christensen’s returning Darth Vader under wraps for as long as possible, even though the iconic Sith is one of the most recognizable and popular characters in the history of modern entertainment, but the debut of the Grand Inquisitor makes for an acceptable substitute.

Sure, the design wasn’t received with unanimously positive praise, and many folks would have preferred to see Jason Isaacs reprise the role he originated in animation, but that doesn’t mean Obi-Wan Kenobi isn’t capable of living up to the sky high expectations that have surrounded it since the initial announcement.