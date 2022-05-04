New ‘Obi-wan Kenobi’ Poster Teases Showdown of the Century

Just in time to wish you a happy May the 4th, Disney Plus has released the newest promotional poster for its upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries, and it’s jaw-dropping. If there was any remaining doubt about whether Obi-Wan will deal with his former apprentice and friend Darth Vader, the poster seems to erase all of it.

The poster is dominated by a translucent image of the title character, played by Ewan McGregor, dressed in tattered remnants of his Jedi robes, his lightsaber at his side. Through his image, in the poster’s background, we see the twin suns of Tatooine. Standing below on an outcrop of rock is the unmistakable form of Darth Vader, Lord of the Sith, now imprisoned in the survival armor he is forced to wear since losing his last duel with Kenobi on the planet Mustafar at the end of Revenge of the Sith.

It’s still not known if the two will engage in yet another lightsaber duel in the miniseries, but this poster certainly makes it seem more than likely. The show may be a gentle retcon of the accepted canon that Vader never faced his former master after Mustafar until they met again on the Death Star in A New Hope.

Whatever the case, the new poster is yet another powerful enticement to lure longtime Star Wars fans back to their television sets this May. Duel or no, the series will be the first Disney Plus offering to be so firmly tied to the beloved original trilogy.

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney Plus on May 27, 2022.