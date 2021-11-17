New photo shoot with ‘Hawkeye’ actor Jeremy Renner has fans thirsting



Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner posted a set of stills from a photo shoot he did with Men’s Health to promote his upcoming Disney Plus series, and the pictures have fans thirsting.



Renner shared the photos on his Instagram and the full post is available to view below. They show Renner flexing his arms, driving muscle cars, and doing some parkour moves across their hoods. Fans quickly took to the comments, with many spamming the fire emoji and noting how “hot” or “sexy” Renner looks in the photos.

The actor has played Hawkeye, aka Cliff Barton, since the character first appeared in 2011’s Thor. The new series represents something of a passing of the torch with the introduction of Hailee Steinfeld’s character, Kate Bishop.



Hawkeye follows Barton on his quest through New York City to reunite with his family in time for the holidays. Unfortunately for Barton, an old enemy from his past as Ronin stands in his way. To overcome the mysterious adversary, Barton enlists the help of Kate Bishop who, in the comics, eventually goes on to become the second Hawkeye.



While the nature of the series’ antagonists remains vague for now, the impending appearance of Kingpin’s adoptive daughter Maya Lopez, aka Echo, has fans speculating that it might have something to do with the Daredevil comics or even a return to the MCU for Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin.



Hawkeye is set to begin streaming new episodes on Disney Plus on Nov. 24. In addition to Renner and Steinfeld, the series will also star Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh.