New ‘Queen Charlotte’ clip shows our young protagonist revolutionize the term ‘queen’

At this rate, it looks like the Bridgerton train will be lasting as long as the real-world monarchy if Netflix audiences keep eating up the historical fiction series the way they have been, and with the imminent release of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a limited prequel series focusing on the younger years of the eponymous monarch, we’ll see just how well Bridgerton takes to getting the franchise treatment.

And the official Netflix Twitter account has served up a cheeky appetizer in the form of a brand new clip from the upcoming show, and we have to say, it looks like Queen Charlotte has been living up to her title ever since she was young.

Queen Charlotte premieres in 12 hours!



For now, enjoy this sneak peek of the first time Charlotte meets King George.

— Netflix (@netflix) May 3, 2023

The clip in question has granted us a peek into the first time Charlotte met the young King George III, and has also reminded us that sometimes, it’s not about succeeding; it’s about sending a message.

And that’s just what Charlotte does as she struggles to climb over the garden wall to avoid her marriage to the young king, whose face she has not yet seen, and whom she has no problem dubbing a “beast” and a “troll” as a result. If only she knew she had been espousing such labels to the king’s face, perhaps we all would have been spared the royal second-hand embarrassment that followed.

Either way, this is just the tip of the iceberg of what the young queen will be getting up to in Bridgerton‘s first spinoff, and we’re sure it’s a dive that the franchise’s record-breaking audience will be making with the same enthusiasm that Charlotte had for avoiding her wedding.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will release to Netflix on May 4.