New rumor claims ‘Star Wars’ may have found its live-action Ezra Bridger

Disney is expected to drop some major announcements about its biggest franchises at this weekend’s D23 Expo, and it’s just possible that one of the most exciting bits of casting news we’ll get at the event has leaked out early. Specifically, a new rumor might have revealed who will be playing the fan-favorite role of Ezra Bridger in the live-action Star Wars TV universe.

As per Cinelinx, Eman Esfandi ⁠— most recently seen in the likes of King Richard and The Inspection ⁠— has been secretly cast as the Star Wars Rebels character. As we’re all expecting, the report says that Esfandi will debut as Bridger in Ahsoka, the upcoming Mandalorian spinoff starring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano that is currently in the middle of production ahead of its streaming debut next year.

Rosario Dawson Reacts To Hayden Christensen Joining Ahsoka 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Fans who’ve kept up to date with all the Ezra updates might be confused by this report as it’s previously been rumored that Aladdin actor Mena Massoud was the frontrunner for the part. Cinelinx claims that, while Massoud was in talks for the gig, discussions ultimately broke down between him and Disney, leaving the path clear for Esfandi to snap up the role.

Ezra has long been expected to be a big part of Ahsoka, seeing as the show will follow on from the end of the Rebels finale, which flashed forward to after the downfall of the Empire to show Ahsoka and Sabine Wren heading off to search the Outer Rim for their lost friend. Natasha Liu Bordizzo will be portraying Sabine opposite Dawson in the series. Grand Admiral Thrawn is primed to feature as well.

Feel free to take this rumor how you will, but it won’t be long before we have the truth confirmed one way or the other.