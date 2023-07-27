New series ‘My Strange Addiction – Still Addicted?’ features man in 10-year relationship with his cars

If you’re a fan of the TLC reality series My Strange Addiction, you will likely remember Nathaniel – a young man in a relationship with his car, a red 1998 Chevy Monte Carlo who he named Chase and identifies as being male. Nathaniel, a lifelong collector of model cars, claimed it was love at first sight with Chase when he discovered him at a car resale lot.

Nathaniel showed off to the cameras how he kissed and caressed his car and went into detail about their “sex” life as a couple. He even revealed their special song – Can’t Fight This Feeling, by the appropriately titled REO Speedwagon. Nathaniel’s lifestyle may seem too unconventional to be true, but it is an example of Object Sexuality – a psychological term for attraction to non-living things.

Now, Nathaniel is back for the series revival, My Strange Addiction – Still Addicted? He claims his relationship is stronger than ever – even after the car’s alleged passing.

Ten years on, Nathaniel claims that Chase is no longer part of his life like he once was, as Chase has been involved in a serious accident four years ago. However, Chase’s remnants – such as the car bonnet – are still in the house. Despite his life as a car now coming to an end, Nathaniel still considers Chase the love of his life to this day. However, despite this belief, Nathaniel is now dating other cars, most notably a Lexus ES330 that he has named Lexi.

Chase cites Lexi as helping him “move on” from Chase. Identifying her look as a female car, Nathaniel fell in love with Lexi’s “beautiful eyes” and “cute butt,” but her comforting interiors ultimately won him over.

Despite attempts to cure his object sexuality in the initial series, Nathaniel seems happier and more confident than ever in his romantic pursuit of automobiles. Ten years after his original episode, it will be interesting to see if viewer attitudes are more sympathetic to Nathaniel this time.