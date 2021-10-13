New Set Photo From The Last Of Us Reveals Pedro Pascal As Joel

Pedro Pascal is currently involved in two mega budget television productions simultaneously, but only one of them actually involves him having to turn up in person. Season 3 of The Mandalorian is reportedly in front of cameras as we speak,but the leading man isn’t even in the same country as the Star Wars series’ home base.

The actor is busy until next summer shooting The Last of Us in Canada, HBO’s lavish adaptation of the video game classic. Under the terms of the first-position deal that’s netting him a hefty $600,000 per episode, his current paymasters are under no obligation to allow him time off to suit up in Mando’s armor.

That means we’re more than likely getting a mostly voice-only performance from Din Djarin next season, so fans will be hoping The Last of Us is worth them missing out on the 46 year-old’s handsome visage in the Disney Plus smash hit. A new set photo from the hotly-anticipated console-to-screen adaptation has now arrived online that ironically shows Pascal masked up, which you can check out below.

Pedro Pascal (Joel) on the set today.



📸 @KristinRaworth pic.twitter.com/iqk3quLANw — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) October 13, 2021

A great deal of movies and TV shows based on video games have turned out to be terrible, but with the cast and crew involved in The Last of Us, not to mention the super-sized production costs, there’s every reason to believe we’ll be getting prestige drama of the highest order when the finished product eventually hits screens.