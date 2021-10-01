The Mandalorian Season 3 Reportedly Begins Shooting Without Pedro Pascal

We’ve known for a while that The Mandalorian‘s third season was poised to begin shooting towards the end of September, and one of the major questions surrounding the production was how Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni would manage leading man Pedro Pascal’s schedule, with the actor tied to HBO’s The Last of Us until next summer.

According to a new report from Bespin Bulletin, the answer is simple; they’ve started without him. That more than likely means we’ll be seeing very little of Din Djarin without his helmet in Season 3, especially when HBO have Pascal under a first-position deal. In fact, unless they grant him the time to head to The Mandalorian’s California home base from The Last of Us’ Canadian set, he might be restricted entirely to the recording booth.

Pedro Pascal Shares New Mandalorian BTS Photo For Star Wars Day 1 of 2

The report goes on to say that the next run of episodes will remain in front of cameras until March, meaning that The Mandalorian could be returning to Disney Plus in its usual fourth quarter slot in 2022, with the first and second seasons having occupied much of November and December on the release calendar.

We’ve got The Book of Boba Fett to tide us over until then, though, and Temuera Morrison’s solo series may even be laying some of the narrative groundwork to set potential plot threads in motion for the return of the streaming service’s flagship Star Wars show.