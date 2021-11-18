Paramount revealed a new trailer for South Park: Post COVID that shows both Kyle and Stan as adults living in a post-COVID world.



South Park: Post COVID is the first of 14 South Park films that will debut twice a year through 2027 alongside the regular series — which is now renewed through its 30th season as part of a deal South Park Studios made with Paramount Plus.

The trailer for the new film is available to view in full below. It notably lets fans get a peek at the adult versions of Stan Marsh and Kyle Broflovski as well as an elderly version of Stan’s dad Randy.



In the trailer, Kyle gives Stan a call and reminds him how as children, they always said they’d stick together when things got bad, though it’s unclear what exactly Kyle is referring to.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stone said the films are something between a feature-length film and the extended special episodes they have done in recent years.



“We’re trying to make what’s on Paramount+ different from anywhere else, so hourlong made-for-TV movies is where our head is at. We’ll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale,” Stone said.



South Park originally debuted in 1997, and in the wake of its smashing success with audiences and critics alike, became one of the longest-running animated adult comedies of all time. The series takes place in the fictional town of South Park, Colorado, and follows the antics of a group of adolescent boys: Eric Cartman, Kyle Broflovski, Stan Marsh, and Kenny McCormick.

The new Paramount+ film is scheduled to begin streaming on Thanksgiving Day, with another South Park film set to arrive this December.