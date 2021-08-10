New Star Wars Theory Says Ahsoka Tano Isn’t Looking For Thrawn

Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano may have only played a supporting role in a single episode of The Mandalorian so far, but that was still more than enough to get Star Wars fans hyped about what comes next for the cult favorite character. Snips even name-dropped Grand Admiral Thrawn during her brief appearance, and when a solo series was officially announced shortly afterwards, it looked as though the main thrust of the plot had already been established.

That line of inquiry has continued to gather momentum, even if we know nothing about Ahsoka other than the fact Dawson is involved. There’s no other talent attached on either side of the camera just yet, even if the actress leaned into the speculation that we’d be seeing Mads Mikkelsen as Thrawn and Aladdin‘s Mena Massoud as Ezra Bridger.

Ahsoka Tano Gets Her Own Incredible Mandalorian Season 2 Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, a new theory says that Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan won’t be concerned with Thrawn at all, with the hunt for Ezra her main focus instead. Dave Filoni confirmed that the big blue bad survived the events of Rebels, so he’s definitely out there somewhere, and the animated spinoff ended with Thrawn and Ezra vanishing before the epilogue saw Ahsoka and Sabine Wren set off on a quest to retrieve their colleague from the Unknown Regions.

As per the theory, the fact Ahsoka and Thrawn have never technically met in canon explains why he’s just a means to get to Ezra and not her priority, and having witnessed what happened to Anakin before setting things in motion for Luke to take charge of Grogu, she might be desperately trying to ensure that another powerful Jedi doesn’t end up drawn to the Dark Side. There’s a personal connection between the two, which is a much stronger narrative journey than a standard revenge plot, so it would make sense for Ezra to be the focus as opposed to Thrawn.