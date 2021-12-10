With The Mandalorian taking a break this year after two successful runs, fans are now looking towards The Book of Boba Fett to fill the void left by Din Djarin and Baby Yoda.

This new Disney Plus television series will center around the titular Boba Fett, the legendary bounty hunter. His name reverberated through the years as one of the most iconic Star Wars characters, despite his brief appearance in The Empire Strikes Back and the opening to Return of the Jedi, the sum of which was four lines of dialogue and six minutes of screentime.

Though to give credit where credit’s due, the inclusion of his father Jango Fett (played by Temuera Morrison) and the depiction of his exploits in the prequel era also helped develop Boba as a compelling character with an explorable background.

After joining Djarin on his fire team and helping rescue Baby Yoda from Moff Gideon, Boba has now gone back to the place where it all started for him – the Jabba’s Palace on Tatooine – to take control of the criminal’s syndicate.

For now, it seems that Lucasfilm is keeping plot details tightly under wraps. However, we know from several trailers and promos that Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand will also play a key role in the upcoming series. In addition, Disney released several new images that highlight the partnership between these two mercenaries.

New Stills From 'The Book Of Boba Fett" Revealed 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

One noticeably different characteristic from this older Boba Fett is the fact that he no longer cares who sees his face, not that he ever upheld the Mandalorian code, to begin with.

Hopefully, to explain these character changes, we’ll also get to see how he survived the Sarlacc pit from Return of the Jedi when The Book of Boba Fett premieres on December 29.