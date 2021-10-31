New Walking Dead Episodes Airing On Halloween For First Time Since 2010

A double-bill of new The Walking Dead universe episodes are airing on AMC tonight, delivering some pretty perfect entertainment for TV fans this Halloween night. Here’s the surprising thing, though: the latest episodes of Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond coming this October 31 are somehow the first installments in the franchise to release on All Hallow’s Eve since 2010.

In other words, the first since the original opening chapter in the post-apocalyptic saga. The Walking Dead kicked off on October 31, 2010 with its series premiere, as titled “Days Gone By”, which saw Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes wake up from his coma and discover how the world had ended while he’d been asleep. Over the past decade, TWD has expanded its story in countless ways, including even losing Rick from the parent series, but it’s never actually had another episode air on Halloween… Until now.

This unlikely record is broken today with Fear The Walking Dead season 7, episode 3 “Cindy Hawkins” and The Walking Sead: World Beyond season 2, episode 2 “Quatervois”, with the former premiering at 9:00 PM. Fear will see the Dories, June (Jenna Elfman) and John Sr. (Keith Carradine), hide away in an underground bunker to shelter from the nuclear fallout on the surface. Meanwhile, in World Beyond, sisters Hope (Alexa Mansour) and Iris (Aliyah Royale) put a dangerous plan into motion as they conspire against the Civic Republic Military.

While we’ve got both of these shows to keep us occupied on Sunday nights for the next couple of months, once the current seasons of these spinoffs conclude then TWD will return for the second third of its eleventh and final run. Remember, with Pope defeated and Leah now in charge of the Reapers, it looks like the survivors will finally visit the corrupt community of the Commonwealth, triggering their final showdown.

Don’t miss Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond on AMC this Halloween night.