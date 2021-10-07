New What If...? Poster Unites The Guardians Of The Multiverse

Marvel’s What If…? reached its season finale this week, and it turned out to be its most ambitious episode yet. The animated series broke out of its anthology format to unite various characters from previous weeks to battle the Infinity Stone-wielding Ultron, saving all of reality in the process. Together, they were dubbed the Guardians of the Multiverse by Jeffrey Wright’s Watcher.

With the finale now behind us, Marvel Studio has just released a new poster for the episode which showcases the team of multiversal misfits. From left to right, we have Gamora (Cynthia McWilliams), Party Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Black Widow (Lake Bell), Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), and Star-Lord T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

“You are the Guardians of the Multiverse.” All episodes of Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf are now streaming on @DisneyPlus,” reads the caption to the original tweet unleashing the poster, which you can see in the gallery below:

Fans went crazy for the team on social media, and hopes are high that some version of the Guardians will reunite in season 2. We’ll definitely be getting more of this Gamora variant – who’s revealed to have killed Thanos – as her episode was pushed from season 1 to season 2 due to COVID impacting production. It’s set to be a comedic installment co-starring Iron Man.

Likewise, the finale’s mid-credits scene teased more from Captain Carter, with her season 2 return likely offering a twist on Captain America: The Winter Soldier, just as the show’s pilot retold The First Avenger. Sadly, however, it has been confirmed that Boseman did not record any dialogue as T’Challa for the second season prior to his passing last August.

All nine episodes of Marvel’s What If…? season 1 are available to stream now on Disney Plus. The next MCU show to hit the platform is Hawkeye, premiering this November 24th.