Nick Cannon pays tribute to son with touching new tattoo

Nick Cannon‘s new tattoo celebrates the brief life of his son, Zen, who tragically passed away earlier this month, at just five months old, after a battle with brain cancer. Zen was Cannon’s seventh child, who he welcomed with Alyssa Scott in June. Zen was diagnosed with a brain tumor shortly after being born, and his health took a turn for the worse around Thanksgiving.

Since returning to The Nick Cannon Show, Cannon has been speaking openly about his grief. On Friday, he showed the audience a new tattoo on his rib that pays tribute to his son during the show’s regular “Pic of the Day” segment. Cannon got the tattoo, which depicts the infant as an angel, the night before taping.

A clip from the show posted to YouTube includes footage of Cannon getting the actual tattoo, a process that he says took about six hours to complete.

The host began by thanking his viewers for their outpouring of support in this difficult time.

“This is a week where I’ve seen so much love,” said Cannon. “More love than I’ve probably ever experienced, so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all.”