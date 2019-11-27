How Last Night’s Episode Of The Flash Set Up Crisis On Infinite Earths

The Flash reached the first half of its big midseason finale last night, which not only upped the stakes for the Scarlet Speedster’s battle with Bloodwork but also further teased the events of the incoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Titled “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen Pt. 1,” the bulk of the episode saw Barry infected by Ramsey Rosso after he saved Ralph from an attack, causing him to be locked in his own mind. For now, though, we’re more interested with the B-plot that involved Iris and her colleagues working a story for The Central City Citizen. Iris, Allegra and Kamilla’s investigation into the mysterious organization set up a few weeks ago is still ongoing, but things tied into “Crisis” when Allegra discovered the beginnings of Iris’ article on Barry’s disappearance in the event.

Iris’ article about her husband vanishing in the Crisis has been a major part of The Flash since the very beginning. Originally, it was dated 2024 but the changes to history in season 5 brought things forward by five years. So it’s a thrill, albeit an ominous one, to see the beginnings of that fateful front page. By the end of the episode, at Allegra’s insistence, Iris decided see had to face the future and was seen tearfully completing the article.

Barry Allen Faces His Last Temptation In Flash Midseason Finale Photos 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

What’s more, the episode’s tag revealed a different, much more left-field, connection to “Crisis.” Nash is shown to locate the Monitor’s lair, hidden in the sewers, which is filled with mysterious symbols. The Wells doppelgänger then ruminates that there’s nowhere left for Mar Novu to hide. What’s going to happen here? How will Nash’s confrontation with the Monitor play into the crossover?

We should get some answers in The Flash 8×08 “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen Pt. 2,” airing December 3rd on The CW. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” then begins that Sunday, December 8th.