No, seriously: Andrew Garfield starring as Richard Branson in limited series from ‘Deadpool 2’ director

Andrew Garfield claimed he was taking a break from acting after a busy and incredibly successful period that saw him deliver some of the best work of his career, which was then topped off by his appearance in one of the biggest box office hits of all-time.

To be fair, having starred in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Tick, Tick… Boom!, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Under the Banner of Heaven in quick succession, winning plenty of acclaim and awards season recognition in the process, the two-time Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner was fully deserving of a break.

However, Garfield is his way back to our screens, and the project couldn’t have come any further out of left field. As per Deadline, the 38 year-old is set to star as billionaire tycoon, entrepreneur, and all-round Virgin overlord Richard Branson in limited series up Hot Air, which is set to be directed by John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw, and Bullet Train‘s David Leitch.

Garfield and Branson look nothing alike, and Leitch has spent his entire professional career kicking ass as either a stuntman, producer, and director, so this is nothing if not a bizarrely unusual combination. The initial report says that a bidding war is already underway, but as of yet it hasn’t secured a home, although streamers will be throwing money at this one.

The story will follow the rise of Branson’s Virgin Airlines, and based on the title, it’ll also take a detour into his hot air balloon adventures, too. It’s quite the combination, so we’ve definitely got this one on our radar.