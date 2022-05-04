No, that’s probably not Darth Maul you just saw in the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ trailer

Star Wars fans are already dissecting the new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer for hints about the plot of the upcoming Disney Plus series, but here’s one thing we can safely rule out for you. That character you just saw is probably not Darth Maul.

Whenever there’s talk of Kenobi, in this case about his own series, no less, there’s bound to be mention of his old nemesis Maul. We know that the sinister bad is still around in this time period, so is Kenobi going to fight him again before going off for the “rematch of the century” with Vader? Well, the producers have already ruled out a return for the rogue Sith Lord, and the Dathomirian you may have just seen in the latest Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer doesn’t resemble the character at all.

At around the 0:54 mark, Kenobi can be seen engaging a bunch of bounty hunters in melee combat, one of whom appears to be a Dathomirian much like Darth Maul. Though, unlike the recurring Star Wars villain, this guy has a much lighter skin tone and doesn’t even resemble Maul’s physique.

The last time we saw Kenobi and Maul together in a scene was in Star Wars Rebels episode “Twin Suns,” where the latter tracked the old Jedi Master to the desert world of Tatooine and confronted him one last time. The two briefly fought with their lightsabers, but Kenobi managed to throw in a mortal blow, this time killing his opponent for good.

Ultimately, while Maul’s return in future Star Wars projects isn’t out of question, it probably won’t happen in Obi-Wan Kenobi given all the things the show is packing into its 6-episode run.