Noah Hawley’s ‘Alien’ Show Rumored to Start Shooting in March

The thought of Disney churning out Alien and Predator projects is enough to generate some worry among longtime fans of both iconic sci-fi properties, but under the watchful eye of talented filmmakers and the Mouse House’s many subsidiaries, there’s every reason to be optimistic about the futures of both extraterrestrial favorites.

Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey is coming to Hulu next summer, completely reinventing the franchise with a period-set adventure that strips the core premise right back to its bare bones. Also in the works is an episodic Alien series from Fargo and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley, which also boasts Ridley Scott as an executive producer, despite his frank admission that it won’t be as good as the original.

Various purported plot details and character descriptions have been leaking online, which would indicate that the start of production may be closer than we think. According to Alien vs. Predator Galaxy, filming on the streaming exclusive is set to kick off in March of next year in Thailand, which should provide plenty of scenic locations and lush visuals.

While it hasn’t been confirmed by Disney, Hulu, 20th Century Studios or Hawley as of yet, Alien has been touted for an early 2023 release in the past, so the timelines at least match up should cameras begin rolling four months from now.