‘None of the struggles were due to cheating’: ‘Love Island: USA’ couple Vickala ‘Kay Kay’ Gray and Keenan Anunay reveal why they broke up

Love Island: USA season five’s Vickala ‘Kay Kay’ Gray and Keenan Anunay are (or should we say were?) arguably one of the franchise’s most controversial couples, and viewers have wasted no time criticizing the way Keenan treated his significant other during their time on the show.

For those who are unfamiliar with their journey, Vickala and Keenan gravitated toward each other on day one and immediately coupled up. While things seemed to be smooth sailing at first, Keenan quickly became rather wishy-washy, getting to know every bombshell that walked into the villa, including both Emily Chavez and Imani Wheeler. With Vickala remaining 100% committed to Keenan, viewers began arguing that the Texas native deserved a man who was head over heels for her and not willing to turn his head as soon as another woman walked into the villa.

After dozens of arguments, Keenan finally decided that he wanted to ask Kay Kay to be his girlfriend and close things off once and for all; however, the infamous Casa Amor week threw a wrench into his plans. Seemingly forgetting about Kay Kay, Keenan got down and dirty with Najah Fleary under the covers. Because of the blatant disrespect he showed towards his significant other, Keenan rubbed fans of the franchise the wrong way, causing him to be dumped from the villa after a fan vote put him at the bottom of the bunch.

Despite being screwed over by the 23-year-old time and time again, Kay Kay remained loyal to Keenan, making the decision to self-eliminate herself from the show alongside her counterpart, admitting that she “found what she came here for” and did not need to stay in the villa any longer. Leaving Fiji hand in hand, Kay Kay and Keenan survived the trials and tribulations of their relationship and remained a couple after Love Island: USA season 5 came to a close, sharing quite a few lovey-dovey photos on Instagram. While things seemed to be peachy keen between the lovebirds, Kay Kay and Keenan have since deleted their photos with one another, leaving fans of the franchise with just one burning question: what happened?

Why did Vickala Gray and Keenan Anunay break up?

In a TikTok livestream, Vickala dished about her breakup with Keenan, and while she did not explicitly admit where their relationship stands now, she seems to be on good terms with Keenan, admitting that the breakup was primarily due to the duo “healing from the show” rather than any sort of infidelity.

To kick off the conversation, Kay Kay defended Keenan and his behavior, admitting that while his actions on Love Island: USA were rather questionable, “There was a huge change in, like, his energy and his respect, and you know, it was just different” post-filming.

“We were actually in a committed relationship. It was different. Everything was to prioritize me… He gave me that for sure. I cannot say he has not given me that, because he’s been doing that. Definitely, he has been doing that. I think that a big part of our relationship, none of the struggles were due to like cheating… He wasn’t in the streets. He ain’t been in the streets, stuff like that. It’s just mainly like healing from the show.”

