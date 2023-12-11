When is the premiere of the inaugural season of ‘Love Island: All Stars?’

Ladies and gentlemen, mark your calendars! Love Island: All Stars is right around the corner, bringing together fan-favorite islanders to try their luck at love for a second time (or perhaps even a third time) on the beloved competition series.

While nothing has been revealed by the franchise — with the exception of a teaser that announced Maya Jama as the host — the rumored cast for the inaugural season of Love Island: All Stars consists of the following islanders, per sources like Cosmopolitan, The Standard, Goss.ie, and more.

Chloe Burrows — Love Island season 7

Faye Winter — Love Island season 7

Georgia Steel — Love Island season 4 and Love Island Games season 1

Joe Garratt — Love Island season 5

Kaz Crossley — Love Island season 4

Kem Cetinay — Love Island season 3

Liberty Poole — Love Island season 7 and Love Island Games season 1

Megan Barton-Hanson — Love Island season 4 and Love Island Games season 1

Michael Griffiths — Love Island season 7

Mitchel Taylor — Love Island season 10

Ovie Soko — Love Island season 5

Paige Thorne — Love Island season 8

Samira Mighty — Love Island season 4

Theo Campbell — Love Island season 3

Toby Aromolaran — Love Island season 7 and Love Island Games season 1

With the rumored cast aside, the creative director of the Love Island franchise, Mike Spencer, spilled some tea surrounding the spin-off in a statement as well.

“It has been rumored now for a while, but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX. It’s set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favorite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait!”

With dozens of exciting details coming to light day after day, when will the inaugural season of Love Island: All Stars actually air? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Unfortunately for fans of the franchise, we are still unsure when the premiere of Love Island: All Stars will be, however, it was announced on December 9 that it will begin in January of 2024, streaming on ITV and ITVX. How exciting is that?

Because of this, it is safe to say that we will be keeping up with the official Love Island Instagram account until further notice so we do not miss a single update. This spin-off is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!