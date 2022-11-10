Norman Reedus offers a foreboding warning for ‘The Walking Dead’ finale

After 11 seasons and 12 years, AMC’s mainline The Walking Dead is just ten days away from reaching its conclusion, with just two episodes to go.

While the fates of a number of fan-favorite characters are confirmed, given the various spinoffs in the works, series star Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) recently alluded to a grisly fate for a lot of the cast in the finale, before brushing it off as a joke.

“There are certain moments that are super sad. And then there are certain moments that are like, ‘F— yeah, that’s the group!’ There will be people yelling ‘Come on!’ There will be lots of that sort of screaming at the television kind of stuff. We went big on the last eight episodes, so there’s a lot of adrenaline. There’s a lot of emotion. There’s a lot of fear. There are all of the things that you would want in a finale, for sure. There’s a lot happening. Some of the groups show some real bravery that you don’t see coming, which is great. And they’re big sets — big badass movie sets. And then everybody dies. NO, KIDDING!”

Reedus teases a huge spectacle and big-budget set pieces for the series finale before capping off his comments with a joke about everyone dying. Given what we’ve come to learn about the long-running post-apocalyptic drama, we know that no one is ever truly safe – and it’s likely a fat chance that the entirety of the core cast will come out of the other end unscathed.

Other cast members joined Reedus in speaking to Entertainment Weekly about what fans can expect when the series comes to an end. Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee) also speaks of the themes of death, grief, and loss, Josh McDermitt (Eugene Porter) shares hope that the finale will do justice to all subsets of The Walking Dead’s audience, and Melissa McBride (Carol Peletier) hints that it will be a beautiful, and moving conclusion.

However it wraps up, I think one fan on the minds of every fan is whether or not Andrew Lincoln will make one final appearance in the mainline show as Rick Grimes to save the day in the conflict between Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside trifecta and The Commonwealth. At the very least, we know we’ll see him in the Rick and Michonne spinoff.

All will be revealed when The Walking Dead comes to an end on Nov. 20, 2022.