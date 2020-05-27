The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Has A Game of Thrones-Level Battle

The Walking Dead season 10 aired its penultimate episode at the beginning of last month, but due to the continuing pandemic preventing post-production from being completed, we’re still waiting to see the finale. Episode 15 promised some huge stakes in the concluding chapter, ominously titled “A Certain Doom,” as Beta sent his walker army to surround the survivors’ safe house, teeing up one final conflict between the good guys and the Whisperers.

In a new interview, Daryl Dixon star Norman Reedus has teased that this final battle with have a Game of Thrones-esque scale. Reedus, who’s one of just two actors left to have been with the show since its first season, told Entertainment Weekly that fans should expect something very epic indeed. “It’s going to be an epic battle,” he teased. “It’s like a full-on Game of Thrones super war battle.”

He went on to recall how challenging but also fulfilling the shoot was for the finale, which wrapped up long before the coronavirus outbreak hit.

“It was a lot of fun to shoot,” he notes, “but we really pushed the crew and pushed the actors on that one. Everyone really had to dig deep because… talk about exhausting episodes! There were huge battle scenes until the wee hours of the morning consistently, and it looks so grand on an epic scale. Those battle scenes are going to be legendary.”

To recap, most of the survivors are trapped and defenseless at the tower, though a few are outside and will no doubt be able to come to the rescue, Daryl and Judith and Carol and Kelly included. There’s also Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko and Princess on their way to the Commonwealth. Plus, a teaser for episode 16 promises that Lauren Cohan’s Maggie Rhee is finally returning, so hopefully she’ll ride in just in time to help save the day.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s assured us that there’s not actually that much work left to do on the episode, so once the lockdown starts to ease, it should be able to air pretty quickly. For now, though, The Walking Dead season 10 finale remains on indefinite hold. But fingers crossed it’ll be worth the wait.