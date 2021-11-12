Obi-Wan Kenobi Director Teases The Return Of The Inquisitors

The Mandalorian season 2 drew heavily on the lore of the Star Wars animated shows, bringing many characters and concepts⏤like Ahsoka Tano and the Darksaber⏤into the live-action universe for the first time. It looks like Disney Plus’ next big TV series set in the galaxy far, far away, Obi-Wan Kenobi, will follow suit. A new behind-the-scenes featurette previewing the Ewan McGregor vehicle teases the return of the Inquisitors.

This Friday’s Disney Plus Day celebration includes a special BTS look at Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is available to watch on the platform now. It features McGregor and director Deborah Chow speaking a little about what we can expect from the series, which launches next year. Perhaps the biggest confirmation subtly slipped in there is the involvement of the Inquisitors. As Chow says in the preview:

“This is quite a dark time we’re coming into with him. Just being a Jedi, it’s not safe. There are Jedi hunters out there,” said Chow.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus Series Concept Art 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Though Chow doesn’t use the term “Inquisitor,” Star Wars fans will know exactly what she means by “Jedi Hunters.” As introduced in the Star Wars: Rebels animated series, the Inquisitors⏤or Inquisitorius⏤are Jedi killers serving the Galactic Empire. Chow’s confirmation of their return follows rumors that cast member Moses Ingram is playing an Inquisitor on Kenobi’s trail in the show.

What’s more, Jason Isaacs has also been extremely cagey when asked about the potential for him to reprise his role as the Grand Inquisitor, a character he previously voiced in Rebels, in a future project. This has led to much speculation that he could be due to appear in Obi-Wan, making him the latest animated star to complete the jump to live-action, following Katee Sackhoff’s comeback as Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, which likewise sees Hayden Christensen suit up again as Darth Vader, is set to premiere on Disney Plus sometime in 2022.