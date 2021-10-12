Jason Isaacs Addresses Playing The Grand Inquisitor In Live-Action

Now that the precedent has been set by The Mandalorian, which introduced Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan and Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano into live-action, we’ve been inundated with rumors that many more fan favorites from The Clone Wars and Rebels will be making their way into the live-action Star Wars universe.

Just recently, Kevin McKidd was rumored to have been spotted on the set of Mando’s third season, presumably reprising his role as Fenn Rau. One of the recurring slices of speculation surrounding Obi-Wan Kenobi is that Darth’s Vader’s Inquisitors will be involved, with Fast & Furious‘ Sung Kang and The Queen’s Gambit‘s Moses Ingram said to be part of the Jedi hunting death squad.

Naturally, that’s led to talk that the incomparable Jason Isaacs could be set to lend his dulcet tones to the Grand Inquisitor in one or more of the Disney Plus exclusives. He previously admitted he’d be game, but in a new interview with SlashFilm, he suddenly decided to keep his cards much closer to the chest.

“I can’t even acknowledge the existence of Lucasfilm as a real entity. I’ve signed so many NDAs. Even having this conversation with you now I have to come round and cut your tongue out while you’re sleeping. I apologize.”

That’s neither a confirmation or a denial, but it’s interesting to note how his response was so markedly different from the last time he was asked the very same question. Obi-Wan Kenobi will surely be premiering on May 4th, 2022, so we may not get a real answer until at least a couple of episodes in.