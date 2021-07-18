Fast & Furious Star Reportedly Playing An Inquisitor In Obi-Wan Kenobi

Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi boasts one of the most stacked ensembles ever gathered together for any Star Wars project, but we still have no idea who the majority of the cast are playing. That air of mystery is only going to increase the volume of rumors swirling around the project, especially when the Inquisitors regularly find themselves coming up in the conversation.

So far, the only characters confirmed so far are the ones being played by the old guard, with Ewan McGregor’s title hero being joined by Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader, Joel Edgerton’s Owen Lars and Bonnie Piesse as his wife Beru. However, some behind the scenes videos have made it perfectly clear that we’re getting a number of new Force-sensitive figures, with The Queen’s Gambit alum Moses Ingram one of them.

Ingram has been touted as an Inquisitor more than once already, but a new rumor claims that not only will she be joined by Fast & Furious veteran Sung Kang, but the man responsible for the #JusticeForHan movement is purportedly bringing a Star Wars Rebels favorite to life as well.

As per the report, Kang is said to be playing The Fifth Brother, who made his debut in the animated realm, something the live-action shows are happy to use for inspiration. In broad strokes, the Inquisitors are corrupted Jedi apprentices who hunt down and execute the remaining members in the aftermath of Order 66.

In Rebels, The Fifth Brother served directly under Darth Vader, so it’s far from the most far-fetched subset of scuttlebutt we’ve heard emanating from the set of Obi-Wan Kenobi. It’s still a long way away from being confirmed, but it’s definitely something worth keeping an eye on.