Watch: Obi-Wan Kenobi BTS Video Teases New Force Users

Shooting continues at pace on Disney Plus limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which has to be considered the single most-anticipated Star Wars show on the horizon. No offense to The Book of Boba Fett, season 3 of The Mandalorian, Andor, Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic, Lando or The Acolyte, but fans have literally been waiting over fifteen years to see Ewan McGregor slip back into the beige robes of the legendary Jedi.

Plot details are unsurprisingly being kept firmly under wraps other than Lucasfilm promising the rematch of the century between the title hero and Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader, but that hasn’t stopped various set photos from making their way online to launch a thousand lines of inquiry and speculation. Not only that, but a new behind the scenes video has been shared this week, and based entirely on the skills being displayed, it looks like we’re in store for some badass lightsaber action and additional Force users.

Moses Ingram, actriu confirmada per a la sèrie d'Obi-Wan Kenobi, ahir va publicar aquest vídeo al seu Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/22uPG9cT5H — Darth Segador (@DarthSegador) May 5, 2021

The person wielding the lightsaber in question is The Queen’s Gambit star Moses Ingram, which is especially interesting when you consider that the actress has been heavily linked with playing a member of the Inquisitors in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Whether she’s working for the Dark or Light side of the Force, though, those are some seriously impressive moves, so the action sequences are already shaping up to be of the highest quality despite cameras having only been rolling for a few weeks.

We might not be finding out the specifics of Ingram’s role for a while, but now we at least know she’s going to be wielding a lightsaber, and at this stage, we’ll take any nugget of information that we can get when it comes to Ewan McGregor’s long-awaited return to a galaxy far, far away.