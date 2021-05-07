Darth Vader’s Inquisitors Rumored For Obi-Wan Kenobi Show

Now that Obi-Wan Kenobi is finally shooting, there’s going to be a significant increase in rumors and speculation swirling around the Disney Plus limited series. A stacked cast has been assembled to lend support to Ewan McGregor’s title hero, many of whom are joining the actor in returning to Star Wars for the first time since Revenge of the Sith, but in terms of plot specifics, all we know is that it’ll build towards the rematch of the century between the Jedi and Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader.

Set a decade after Episode III and prior to A New Hope, Obi-Wan Kenobi dives into a period of Star Wars that’s never really been explored in live-action before. Given the sheer volume of episodic exclusives that take place in a galaxy far, far away coming to the Mouse House’s streaming service over the next few years, there’s even a chance that there’s going to be some connective tissue threaded through many of them to further deepen and expand the lore.

Fans would definitely love to see the Inquisitors make their first live-action appearance, while Jason Isaacs already admitted he’d be down for it should the opportunity come his way, and a new rumor now hints that Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram is playing one of the infamous Jedi hunters, as you can read below.

“This isn’t something I’m running as a scoop because it’s only from one person so until I hear from other people, I don’t know. I was told that she is definitely an Inquisitor so we’ll see. I don’t know. I’m still running it with other sources. We’ll see.”

A video of Ingram training with a lightsaber was spreading across the internet like wildfire just a couple of days ago, but there are no guarantees the actress will be an Inquisitor, even if would make narrative sense given Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s status as a Jedi living in exile in the aftermath of Order 66, as well as being another hefty slice of fan service.