Jason Isaacs Says He’s Down To Play The Grand Inquisitor In Live-Action Star Wars Project

The expansion of the Star Wars universe on Disney Plus has led to the live-action and animated arms of the mythology tying closer together than ever before, with the team behind The High Republic reportedly left to pick up the pieces of whatever Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni come up with next.

Given Filoni’s in-depth knowledge of the lore that can only be rivalled by George Lucas himself, not to mention his seamless transition into live-action having helmed more episodes of The Mandalorian than anyone else, it wasn’t surprising that he’d draw inspiration from the likes of The Clone Wars and Rebels to inform the creative and narrative direction of the streaming exclusives.

Indeed, Ahsoka Tano only appeared in one episode of The Mandalorian but Snips is still getting her own spinoff, while Bo-Katan looks to play a major role in season 3 now that Din Djarin has what she desires most in his possession. Voice actor Lars Mikkelsen, meanwhile, has also been heavily linked with reprising his role as Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Jason Isaacs has also thrown his hat into the ring to make a similar jump to the aforementioned trio as the Grand Inquisitor.

“I’m open to anything. It’s always about the script. I don’t want to just turn up so that I can take some photographs and go to conventions. I’d like to play parts. The Inquisitor was a great part when I played it and if the Inquisitor was a great part again, I’d be up for it. But yeah, Katee Sackhoff had a very good time. I know Katee and I’ll say, I’ve loved being part of the Star Wars world. They’ve invited me in although I’ve only ever been an animated character before.”

We’ve heard in the past that the Inquisitors were being lined up for a potential appearance in The Mandalorian, and Isaacs is clearly no stranger to effects-heavy fantasy and sci-fi having appeared in the likes of Resident Evil, the Harry Potter franchise and Star Trek: Discovery. Based on his prolific output over the last few years that’s seen him star in seven movies and four TV shows since the start of 2019, the 57 year-old certainly loves to work as well, and bringing the Inquisitor back to Star Wars would no doubt go down a storm with fans.