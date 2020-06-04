The Inquisitors Will Reportedly Feature In The Mandalorian

We recently revealed that Disney and Lucasfilm were planning on building an MCU-influenced shared universe for their small screen Star Wars projects, and as well as outgoing Mouse House CEO Bob Iger admitting that The Mandalorian could serve as the launchpad for the franchise’s next generation of tales, recent additions to the cast of the show’s second season seem to make it clear that they’ll definitely be heading in that direction.

Fan favorite animated characters Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan are already confirmed to appear, while the likes of Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger have frequently been rumored for their live-action debuts. Dave Filoni’s heavy influence on The Mandalorian only makes it more likely that the series will be delving further into the expanded universe, and now we’ve heard that the Inquisitors could be next in line to make the jump.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Ahsoka would be appearing in The Mandalorian months before it was announced – what’s left of the faction will be introduced in the third season of the show as villains, and given that their primary function is to hunt down the surviving members of the Jedi, this could potentially tie into the recent report that Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin will turn out to be Force-sensitive.

Of course, the Inquisitors also have plenty of history with Ahsoka, who’s rumored to be the one that trains Mando in the ways of the Force, so it wouldn’t be too difficult to weave them into the plot threads that will be established in the next batch of episodes. In any case, fans have been much more receptive to The Mandalorian‘s use of official canon than any of Lucasfilm’s recent big screen projects, and so far we’ve had little reason to doubt that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s plans for their Disney Plus exclusive will continue to deliver in a big way.