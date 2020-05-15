The recent string of announcements surrounding the second season of The Mandalorian has only raised both the pressure and expectations for the upcoming run of episodes, and with filming already finished by the time the Coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the entertainment industry, the show is one of the lucky few to have avoided any delays.

Following the news that Ahsoka Tano will finally be making her long-awaited debut in the live-action world of Star Wars, Temuera Morrison would be bringing Boba Fett back to our screens and Katee Sackhoff will be reprising her role as Bo-Katan, October can’t come soon enough for fans of the franchise desperate to see what lies in store for Mando and his viral sidekick Baby Yoda.

Star Pedro Pascal recently claimed that these sky-high expectations will not only be met but exceeded by a sophomore season that he’s already described as Star Wars on steroids, and with Dave Filoni’s heavy involvement in The Mandalorian presumably one of the major reasons why the show is dipping more regularly into the expanded universe’s back catalogue of characters, the possibilities are endless for who else could potentially show up for a surprise cameo or two.

One thing The Mandalorian has tended to purposefully avoid so far though are overt references to the Jedi, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ahsoka would be in season 2 way back in December – that the title hero himself may turn out to be Force-sensitive when the Disney Plus series returns to our screens. Apparently, Ahsoka will teach Mando about the ways of the Force and it’ll be hinted that he’s Force-sensitive, similar to what we saw with Finn in the Sequel Trilogy, before it’s outright confirmed in future seasons.

Of course, this will presumably lead to some major story developments that could carry on throughout the show. Especially if the rumors of WWE’s Sasha Banks playing Sabine Wren turn out to be true, given her established connections to Ahsoka, Moff Gideon’s Darksaber and her own origins as a Mandalorian warrior.