The Mandalorian Star Says Season 2 Will Be Star Wars On Steroids

We don’t even have any official plot details yet about The Mandalorian’s upcoming second season, but already expectations for the next run of episodes are heading through the roof. The show’s debut quickly became the most widely-acclaimed Star Wars project in the entire Disney era, spawning the Baby Yoda phenomenon in the process, and Jon Favreau looks set to double down on the fan service when it comes to Mando’s latest batch of adventures.

As well as casting Rosario Dawson to give longtime fan favorite Ahsoka Tano her hugely-anticipated live-action debut, it was also revealed that Katee Sackhoff would also be reprising her voice role as Bo-Katan, while the internet almost went into meltdown when it was announced that the legendary Boba Fett would also be dropping by for an appearance, with actor Temuera Morrison slipping back into the armor he first wore in the prequel trilogy.

The Mandalorian Director Reveals First Look At Baby Yoda In Season 2 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That’s a whole lot of fan service for a mere eight episodes, but in a recent interview star Pedro Pascal confirmed that shooting was completed before the Coronavirus pandemic sent the entire industry into lockdown, and also promised that The Mandalorian is set to return bigger and better than before, even with the high standards that the series set with the first season.

“We wrapped early March, so just before the sh*t started hitting the fan. There are some pretty mind-blowing things. I think that expectations will be exceeded. Their love of Star Wars will be injected with steroids.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger has already hinted that The Mandalorian will be the launchpad for the future of the Star Wars franchise, and even after just one season the Disney Plus exclusive looks to be everything that the sequel trilogy tried and failed to be, delivering a mix of new characters and standalone adventures alongside familiar faces, fan favorites and references to the existing mythology, only this time without any of the backlash.