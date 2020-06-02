The Mandalorian Will Reportedly Become A [SPOILERS] In Season 3

As the only Star Wars project in the Disney era that doesn’t have Kathleen Kennedy’s fingerprints all over it, although that reportedly isn’t from a lack of trying, it hasn’t exactly come as a surprise that The Mandalorian has received the most widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni clearly know the source material inside out, and the first season of the show was like a breath of fresh air for a franchise that seemed determined to lean on ties to the Original Trilogy for as long as humanly possible. However, the upcoming second run of episodes is set to delve a little deeper into the franchise’s extended canon, with the introduction of several fan favorite characters from the animated shows that look set to lay the foundation for the next generation of Star Wars stories.

We’ve already revealed that Disney and Lucasfilm were planning on having Filoni spearhead an MCU-style Star Wars universe on the small screen, and now we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ahsoka Tano would be appearing in The Mandalorian months before Rosario Dawson’s casting was announced – that the title character will eventually end up harnessing the power of the Jedi and ultimately become one.

According to our intel, Ahsoka is set to play a more prominent role in the third season and will teach Mando the ways of the Force, which matches up with what we’ve already heard about Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin being Force-sensitive. Although there’s always the risk of falling into the same traps that blighted the Sequel Trilogy by relying too heavily on the franchise’s past, so far we’ve had no reason to doubt that The Mandalorian won’t be able to handle the reintroduction of the Jedi without compromising the show’s overall quality.