Obi-Wan Rumor Teases Darth Vader’s Role And Important Lightsaber Battle

If we choose to operate on the basis that there must be at least a little weight to a rumor if it keeps popping up over and over again from different sources, then the chances are steadily increasing that the Inquisitors could end up playing some kind of role in next year’s Disney Plus Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The entire principal cast may have been revealed, but plot details are virtually non-existent outside of the fact the story will pick up a decade after the end of Revenge of the Sith, and something is going to bring Ewan McGregor’s title hero and Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader back into each other’s orbit, with fans having already been promised the rematch of the century between the Jedi and his former padawan.

The Queen’s Gambit star Moses Ingram was seen wielding a lightsaber in behind the scenes training footage, which was then followed up by fan site Kessel Run Transmissions indicating that the actress could be set to play one of the Inquisitors. This was then echoed by Heroic Hollywood just a couple of days later, and now the reputable Making Star Wars is lending more credence to the ongoing speculation, as you can read below.

“In the series, Obi-Wan will fight at least one Inquisitor. Lightsabers will clash and we will see Kenobi up against The Inquisitorius in at least an episode of the limited series. Will this vein run throughout many episodes or just occur in a single story? That I do not know for certain at this time and it would be conjecture on my part to state any further. But take it from me, empirically, the Imperial Inquisition is coming for old(ish) Ben.”

Ewan McGregor Swaps His Lightsaber For Guns In Obi-Wan Kenobi Training Photo

Jason Isaacs admitted a while ago that he’d be down to reprise his animate role in live-action, something The Mandalorian has already set a precedent for via Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan. While there’s no word surrounding his involvement, it wouldn’t be too hard to imagine Obi-Wan Kenobi working the Inquisitors into the narrative by simply having Darth Vader send them out to track down and kill his mentor, which could also set them up for recurring appearances across the entire Disney Plus roster moving forward.