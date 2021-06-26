Another Villain Reportedly Revealed For Obi-Wan Show

Obi-Wan Kenobi might’ve chosen exile at the end of Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, but it seems as though his adversaries in the upcoming Disney+ series, bridging the gap between the events of the aforementioned film and Episode IV – A New Hope, aren’t going to give up that easily.

It’s been two years since Kathleen Kennedy surprised Star Wars fans by revealing that Ewan McGregor would return for a spinoff show centering around Ben Kenobi’s exploits after the fall of the Galactic Republic. As many of you may recall, Disney greenlit the idea of developing these secondary narratives as early as 2013. Suffice to say, the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi has been going through a bit of development hell for several years now.

That being said, the company is certainly pulling out all the big stops to make sure that their latest foray in the world of live-action Star Wars shows is going to be a hit just like The Mandalorian. For one thing, they’ve brought Hayden Christensen back to portray Anakin/Vader in what the producers dub the “rematch of the century.” And for another, we’re finally going to get to see McGregor reprise his role as Obi-Wan, an occasion that diehard fans have passionately campaigned for since the early 2000s.

According to a new report, though, his old padawan isn’t the only villain our bespoke protagonist will face in the series. After Lucasfilm officially announced the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi, actress Moses Ingram revealed via Instagram that her character will wield a lightsaber in the series.

Now, we know that not a lot of Jedi Knights survived the purge at the end of the Clone Wars, which has led many to surmise that Ingram’s character in Obi-Wan Kenobi will actually be an Imperial Inquisitor.

Since Disney’s revival, Inquisitors have been a huge part of the Star Wars canon as Vader’s foot soldiers, hunting Jedi knights across the galaxy. But as formidable a foe as they may prove to novice Force users, it’s safe to say that Kenobi will have no problem dealing with them in the upcoming series.