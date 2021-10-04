Star Wars Rebels Actor Reportedly Spotted On The Mandalorian Set

Production is now underway on The Mandalorian‘s third season, and leading man Pedro Pascal isn’t even in the country. The helmeted title hero remains in Canada shooting HBO Max’s video game adaptation The Last of Us, but Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have decided to get started without him.

That more than likely means we’ll be getting an almost entirely voice-only performance from Pascal in Season 3, but the fact that Din Djarin rarely taking his helmet off is an intrinsic part of the character turned out to be an unexpected bonus given the circumstances. When cameras start rolling, rumors begin to follow, and the latest hints that another Star Wars Rebels fan favorite could be set to make the jump into live-action.

According to a video uploaded by Star Wars Meg, Kevin McKidd was seen hanging around the California soundstages the smash-hit Disney Plus series calls home. The Trainspotting and Grey’s Anatomy star voiced Fenn Rau in the animated show but only appeared in seven episodes.

Of course, the precedent has long since been set via the debuts of Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan and Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, so there’s no reason why more Filoni-verse alumni wouldn’t end up crossing over into The Mandalorian as the expanded universe continues to tie itself closer together.