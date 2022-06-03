‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ gets review bombed as the ‘Star Wars’ fandom turns on itself
Fan culture is a hugely important and integral part of every major property, but it can often be (and we simply cannot stress this enough) a raging dumpster fire of bad takes and bile. Obi-Wan Kenobi has become the latest Star Wars project to face the wrath of its own supporters, with review bombers out in force trying to take down the show’s Rotten Tomatoes score.
If the backlash, controversy, and questionable discourse surrounding The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker wasn’t bad enough, the fact star Ewan McGregor, Lucasfilm, and official Star Wars channels were compelled to speak out against certain subsets is something that simply shouldn’t be happening in 2022, never mind around a project folks had been desperate to see happen for almost two decades.
And yet, that’s exactly where we find ourselves, with the user rating for Obi-Wan Kenobi on the aggregation site experiencing many ebbs and flows as the fanbase battles amongst itself to try and restore some semblance of impartiality to the numbers.
As things stand, Obi-Wan Kenobi is back up to 60 percent on RT, which takes it right to the cusp of the Fresh threshold. Based on the general consensus, though, the surprisingly low figures have very little to do with the overall quality of the intergalactic episodic adventure, which the majority seem to be enjoying a great deal.
Instead, what we seem to have here is another civil war brewing in the depths of the Star Wars supporters club, which has sadly become a regular occurrence.