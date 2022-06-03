‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ gets review bombed as the ‘Star Wars’ fandom turns on itself

Fan culture is a hugely important and integral part of every major property, but it can often be (and we simply cannot stress this enough) a raging dumpster fire of bad takes and bile. Obi-Wan Kenobi has become the latest Star Wars project to face the wrath of its own supporters, with review bombers out in force trying to take down the show’s Rotten Tomatoes score.

If the backlash, controversy, and questionable discourse surrounding The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker wasn’t bad enough, the fact star Ewan McGregor, Lucasfilm, and official Star Wars channels were compelled to speak out against certain subsets is something that simply shouldn’t be happening in 2022, never mind around a project folks had been desperate to see happen for almost two decades.

And yet, that’s exactly where we find ourselves, with the user rating for Obi-Wan Kenobi on the aggregation site experiencing many ebbs and flows as the fanbase battles amongst itself to try and restore some semblance of impartiality to the numbers.

>Obi-Wan Kenobi is getting review bombed



Or maybe people who don't like it were motivated to speak up after Disney (and their orbiters) started attacking fans who had legitimate criticisms of [product] and labeled them as "racist"? — Paul von Oberstein (@P_vonOberstein) June 3, 2022

Seeing Obi-Wan Kenobi get fucking review bombed on Rotten Tomatoes further reminds me of why @letterboxd is the superior movie review site and app. It's all user generated. You can see who scores what with which score and why. All at the same level and standard. It's the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/9nwOMMfWA0 — Charlie / Skoringo 🎙 🏳️‍🌈 (@Skoringo_Tweets) June 3, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi is getting review bombed on Rotten Tomatoes. It's time they do away with the audience review section altogether. It's always a bunch of Chads upset that a black woman is in thier movie or show about Space Wizards — Matt Seay (He/they) (@mattseay_91) June 3, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi is getting review bombed now because Ewan McGregor said racists have no place in this fandom. Same thing happened to The Last Jedi years ago when Rian Johnson called out those “fans”. Sick and tired of people pretending most hate for The Last Jedi was “valid.” pic.twitter.com/lR1tCFJsQf — Star Wars Takes (@StarWarsTake) June 3, 2022

First pic is from May 30th before the Star Wars account’s anti-racism tweets and the second is today. The fandom menace 100% review bombed Obi-Wan Kenobi. pic.twitter.com/ryUvxD7qLy — Chance🌿 (@Chanceral2) June 3, 2022

"Obi-Wan Kenobi gets reviewed on Rotten Tomatoes"…there, I corrected it for you. — Alex (@Aleksandar05220) June 3, 2022

Reading the butthurt fanboy comments at the Rotten Tomatoes Obi-Wan Kenobi page is hilarious 😂 — Lily K (@artoflilyk) June 3, 2022

Crazy how the audience reviews on rotten tomatoes say the writers don't understand star wars when the producers conist of the producer for The Mandalorian and EWAN MCGREGOR AKA OBI-WAN KENOBI pic.twitter.com/ui5H4RLmuA — CabbageBoi (@CabbageBoi2202) June 2, 2022

As things stand, Obi-Wan Kenobi is back up to 60 percent on RT, which takes it right to the cusp of the Fresh threshold. Based on the general consensus, though, the surprisingly low figures have very little to do with the overall quality of the intergalactic episodic adventure, which the majority seem to be enjoying a great deal.

Instead, what we seem to have here is another civil war brewing in the depths of the Star Wars supporters club, which has sadly become a regular occurrence.