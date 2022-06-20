A new Obi-Wan Kenobi poster for Wednesday’s finale seems to suggest that the titular Jedi Master will face Darth Vader on a familiar plain.

It’s a good thing, too, because he’s going to need every advantage he can get his hands on to come out of this alive. And as we know, Mustafar has plenty of sheer slopes, a perfect picking for high grounds. Indeed, according to the content schedule released by Disney Plus Hotstar — the Indian division of the streaming service — Obi-Wan Kenobi is going back to Mustafar for the promised “rematch of the century” between the forlorn master and his fallen Padawan.

Ohh kaam next week aana, humara yeh week sorted hai. pic.twitter.com/iWgBr7BhTg — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) June 20, 2022

As you can see above, the slot for Friday, June 24 is occupied by Obi-Wan Kenobi, with a new poster that shows the protagonist facing Vader across the familiar molten landscape of Mustafar. We can even glimpse what appears to be Vader’s terrifying fortress in the background, so Obi-Wan is likely to bring the fight to the villain’s literal doorstep during Wednesday’s finale.

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Character Posters Released 1 of 6

Click to skip









Click to zoom

Ever since it was announced that Obi-Wan Kenobi would include Vader — to be portrayed by Hayden Christensen, no less — Lucasfilm executives have been teasing fans about the “rematch of the century” between Obi-Wan and the sinister Sith Lord. The two came face to face in the third episode a few weeks ago, of course, but we all knew that was just the story’s way of warming us up for the real showdown.

It only seems apt, and equally poetic, that the writers have chosen Mustafar for this epic encounter, even though the scenery proves repetitious rather than nostalgic for another long lightsaber duel. Not that we’re complaining.