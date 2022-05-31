‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ reveals young Leia character poster

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi, “Part 1” & “Part 2”.

Young Princess Leia Organa was one of the topics fans were buzzing about after the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered, and now she has her own character poster.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi account posted the image on Twitter and it’s reminiscent of Obi-Wan’s (Ewan McGregor), implying their important connection. In the poster, Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) is wearing a hood and facing forward and her left eye is replaced by one of Tattoine’s twin suns. Silhouetted in front of the bigger sun is Obi-Wan Kenobi standing with his lightsaber.

new episodes on Wednesdays.

In Obi-Wan Kenobi episode two, Obi-Wan is tasked with rescuing the young royal after she’s captured by Reva (Moses Ingram) the Organas make a personal request to him. It takes convincing because Obi-Wan has literally buried his lightsaber, but when Bail (Jimmy Smits) arrives and makes the plea in person, the former Jedi is forced to comply.

Obi-Wan travels to the planet Daiyu where the crime-riddled streets pose an unseen danger and finds the captured Princess Leia, who’s not one to hold her tongue. As they make their escape, she calls him old and doubts that he’s a real Jedi, and in a tender moment, Obi-Wan is reminded of Padme, Leia’s birth mother.

Young Leia has shown many characteristics resembling her elder counterpart, played by the late Carrie Fisher. She’s intelligent, a good judge of character, and doesn’t like to be told what to do. The reason why she was even captured was that she wouldn’t obey her parent’s wishes to stay out of the woods.

So far, there are a lot of fan theories about who else could show up in the series. There have been some surprise cameos in Obi-Wan Kenobi already, but fans are still upset that Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn won’t return in live-action just yet. With the upcoming confrontation between Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader, fans still have a lot to look forward to.

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode three releases June 1 on Disney Plus.