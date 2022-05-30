Warning: Spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi ahead

Obi-Wan Kenobi has made his return to live-action in the brand new Disney Plus exclusive, with Ewan McGregor’s much-anticipated return to one of his most memorable roles a landmark moment in Star Wars. Belonging to such a large and expansive canon like Star Wars, you’re bound to have a heap of Easter eggs and cameos hinting at the larger universe.

McGregor, Hayden Christensen, and Joel Edgerton return to their roles as Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Owen Lars respectively, but they’re not the only ones to return in the spin-off series, and there’s plenty more on their way.

Every cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi

There’s a myriad of character returns and live-action debuts in Obi-Wan Kenobi, who are they?

Qui-Gon Jinn

Image: Disney

Appearing in Obi-Wan’s force-powered night terrors, his former master appears through archival footage in the first episode. While Kenobi yearns to hear the guidance of his master again, it’s apparent he’ll need to wait a while, at minimum a few episodes, to see him again. Liam Neeson has previously reprised his role as Qui-Gon in The Clone Wars. His last scene “alive” with Kenobi was just prior to his death at the hands of Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace.

Yoda

In another archival cameo in the first episode, the famed Jedi master is within Obi-Wan’s dreams as he struggles to come to terms with the events of the prequel trilogy, and is disconnected from the force, a la Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi. Whether or not he’ll appear again is yet to be seen. His last appearance on screen with Obi-Wan came in the epilogue of Revenge of the Sith, as they mutually agree to part ways and forget about the massive mess they caused. Oopsies!

Cal Kestis

The protagonist of the Star Wars: Fallen Order video game, Cal Kestis is rumored to appear at some stage in Obi-Wan Kenobi. We haven’t spotted him yet, but there’s a chance a younger version of him is part of the first episode’s Order 66 prologue. He’s not far off a return to consoles either, with Fallen Order 2 confirmed.

Padme

Archival footage of her death giving birth is shown in Obi-Wan’s flashbacks, with the series heavily focused on her son and daughter who Obi-Wan has sworn to protect. Padme’s last interaction with Obi-Wan was just prior to her death in Revenge of the Sith, with Kenobi playing a key role in Padme getting safely to a medical droid for childbirth. Any further appearance would have to be either a flashback or a Force Ghost.

Mark Hamill?

Image via Lucasfilm / Star Wars: The Last Jedi

In the second episode of Kenobi, a fan claimed to have seen legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill in the background of a shot on Daiyu. While Hamill seems to have debunked this as just a rumor, quoting George Costanza from Seinfeld, so we’ll take it as a “yes, I am actually in Obi-Wan”. Hamill’s last appearance in Star Wars media with any Kenobi was back in the Original Trilogy days, with Ghost Kenobi greeting him at the end of Return of the Jedi.

Obi–Wan Kenobi is currently available to stream on Disney Plus, with episodes dropping weekly.