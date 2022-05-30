Star Wars fans have been keeping their eyes peeled for any potential cameos or fan favorites in Obi-Wan Kenobi, but Mark Hamill has outright denied he’s in the Disney Plus series.

Diehard Star Wars fans have been expecting Marvel Cinematic Universe levels of cameos and character introductions in Kenobi, but after two episodes, are very much over analyzing any frame to find a surprise cameo: including the original Luke Skywalker.

An eagle-eyed viewer believed they had spotted the series veteran in the second episode of Obi-Wan’s spin-off series, but Hamill has shot down this rumor, and did it in a perfect way: with a Seinfeld reference. Quoting George Costanza, he debunked the alleged cameo saying “it’s not a lie if you believe it”.

I bet it's not true!



But to quote George Costanza: "It's NOT a lie… if YOU believe it." https://t.co/kW4hPTicPN — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) May 29, 2022

Undoubtedly, at a quick glance, with limited lighting, the extra does appear very similar to Hamill. The same could also be said for any man under six foot tall with a beard, also in a hood. But look, this is the state of affairs now for any massive multimedia franchise; every frame must be analyzed to the ninth degree in pure hope of a long-lost cameo.

There is definitely one Luke Skywalker confirmed to be in Obi-Wan Kenobi, with a young Luke being played by Grant Feely. But young Luke has been heavily overshadowed by his sister, played by Vivien Lyra Blair, who has taken the internet by storm in just her sixth television credit at age 9.

Maybe Hamill could still show up in another episode, but the jury is still out. Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently streaming exclusively on Disney Plus, with episodes dropping every week.