It just so happens that we fans aren’t the only ones going insane with excitement over the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus. O’Shea Jackson Jr., who will feature in the show, has recently called the Star Wars gig the best job he’s ever had in his life.

While Disney’s lackluster Star Wars sequel trilogy might prompt many people to presume that the galaxy far, far away can’t soar to its heights again as an entertainment franchise, diehard enthusiasts have taken great delight in recent projects like Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 and The Mandalorian, not to mention Obi-Wan Kenobi, arguably one of the most hotly-anticipated shows on the horizon.

Ice Cube’s eldest son noted, according to PopCulture.com‘s recent interview:

“It was such an honor to work for Star Wars. I’m such a nerd. Anybody who really knows me knows I’m a nerd to the core. That was the best job I ever had in my life. I just want to go back. I hope there’s reshoots. I can’t wait for people to see it. I can’t wait to see a trailer. I’m over here drooling like everybody else.”

The show wrapped filming a while ago, so it makes sense why O’Shea misses being on set. When asked to reveal who he plays in the story, he jokingly dodged the question by faking a phone call from his Disney bosses. “I think Mickey Mouse is calling me, man. I’m going to have to get that,” he said.

Of course, we’ll no doubt get the answer to that question when the first trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi drops, even though Disney Plus Day still left us wanting.