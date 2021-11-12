Star Wars Fans Go Nuts After Obi-Wan Concept Art Confirms Inquisitors

As you may have noticed, the celebrations for Disney Plus Day got started a little early when the first official concept art from Disney Plus Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi arrived online, which was swiftly followed by a sizzle reel that the studio most definitely did not want you to see in such grainy, low-resolution form.

On a much more positive note, we’re just hours away from getting a real glimpse at Ewan McGregor’s return as the legendary Jedi, with plenty of fans hedging their bets on Obi-Wan being awarded a hugely coincidental, entirely fortunate and marketer’s dream release date of May 4, 2022.

However, while the concept art was quickly deposed from the conversation by the sizzle reel, fans were still going wild over the apparent confirmation that Darth Vader’s Inquisitors are indeed on the way to live-action.

Imperial Inquisitors are coming, stay tuned. https://t.co/f8biA9gWFB — The Galactic Empire (@ImperialBase) November 11, 2021

trilla or not we’re getting live action inquisitors and I AM SO EXCITED pic.twitter.com/hyvDLCO9zH — kal ☾ RED ERA (@R2tano) November 11, 2021

Disney just dropped a Kenobi sizzle reel for #DisneyPlusDay



First look at Darth Vader vs Obi Wan Kenobi and CONFIRMATION of the Inquisitors involvement on this show.



Star Wars fans are in for a TREAT!! pic.twitter.com/K4aO4MwfiG — Jon Escudero of Dirt Sheet Radio. (@mryogi420) November 11, 2021

Having Inquisitors in #ObiWanKenobi likely means they'll kill a few outlying Jedi that survived Order 66 at some point in the show. pic.twitter.com/63OHZeQrwX — Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) November 12, 2021

Ewan McGregor Swaps His Lightsaber For Guns In Obi-Wan Kenobi Training Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

live action inquisitors >>>>>>>>> anything else pic.twitter.com/h6QDDopya9 — tyler | annoying era (@Tyerd81) November 11, 2021

My sexuality is only Obi Wan possibly whooping Inquisitor ass. He’s BUILT DIFFERENT and these inquisitors don’t know what kinda storm is coming for them. pic.twitter.com/g7qjcTHdMq — Scott G (@scottgibby) November 11, 2021

Obi-Wan vs Inquisitors yes I would like to see it pic.twitter.com/PLDSZPW7BU — Kishan ⍟ Eternals Era 🎄 (@kenobisaurus) November 11, 2021

We’ve been hearing that the Inquisitors were on the way ever since Obi-Wan Kenobi was officially announced, with The Queen’s Gambit‘s Moses Ingram and Fast & Furious‘ Sung Kang touted as potential members of the Jedi-hunting unit, but we can at least expect the floodgates of information to burst wide open later on today once the streaming service’s celebration of its upcoming slate gets underway.