Star Wars Fans Go Nuts After Obi-Wan Concept Art Confirms Inquisitors
As you may have noticed, the celebrations for Disney Plus Day got started a little early when the first official concept art from Disney Plus Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi arrived online, which was swiftly followed by a sizzle reel that the studio most definitely did not want you to see in such grainy, low-resolution form.
On a much more positive note, we’re just hours away from getting a real glimpse at Ewan McGregor’s return as the legendary Jedi, with plenty of fans hedging their bets on Obi-Wan being awarded a hugely coincidental, entirely fortunate and marketer’s dream release date of May 4, 2022.
However, while the concept art was quickly deposed from the conversation by the sizzle reel, fans were still going wild over the apparent confirmation that Darth Vader’s Inquisitors are indeed on the way to live-action.
We’ve been hearing that the Inquisitors were on the way ever since Obi-Wan Kenobi was officially announced, with The Queen’s Gambit‘s Moses Ingram and Fast & Furious‘ Sung Kang touted as potential members of the Jedi-hunting unit, but we can at least expect the floodgates of information to burst wide open later on today once the streaming service’s celebration of its upcoming slate gets underway.