Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Says He Was Intimidated By Ewan McGregor

The floodgates have well and truly opened on the marketing campaign for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals, with a ton of information having been made public over the last few days, giving us a much deeper and more substantial insight into the franchise’s latest blockbuster.

However, Kumail Nanjiani has been facing questions about another major project he’s recently worked on; namely Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Star Wars fans have been waiting sixteen years to see Ewan McGregor slip back into the robes of the legendary Jedi, so interviewers must have been rubbing their hands in glee when Nanjiani hit the press circuit.

Having already revealed how he landed the gig in the first place, the actor and comedian admitted in a new interview with Rolling Stone that he felt intimidated when he first stepped onto the set opposite McGregor, and realized he was shooting a scene with Obi-Wan.

“I’d heard Ewan was super nice. And then we got to know each other a little bit, just hanging out and talking. Then there was this weird moment where I’m talking to Ewan and they yell ‘Action’, and he’d started talking to me, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m talking to Obi-Wan right now. This is not Ewan McGregor. This is Obi-Wan Kenobi that I’m talking to’. My character is supposed to be a little bit intimidated by him, and I was a little bit intimidated. You know, it’s f*cking Obi-Wan, what are you gonna do?”

Most people who join Star Wars these days tend to be lifelong fans of the property, so you can only imagine Nanjiani’s excitement when he got to work directly opposite one of the most popular and iconic characters to ever appear in a galaxy far, far away. Audiences are just as enthused, with Obi-Wan Kenobi widely rumored to premiere in May 2022, where it’ll no doubt crash the streaming service’s servers.