‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ wrap gift hints at another iconic character’s comeback

Though we won’t be seeing Darth Maul in the incoming Disney Plus show, Obi-Wan Kenobi won’t exactly be short of returning iconic characters from the wider Star Wars galaxy. Alongside Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Knight, the event miniseries will feature Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), his young son, Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely), and Luke’s Aunt Owen (Joel Edgerton) and Aunt Beru (Bonnie Piesse). What’s more, another member of the Skywalker clan may just turn up, too.

At least, that’s what’s suggested by this apparent wrap gift from the show’s shoot. As spotted by ComicBook.com, Production Treasures — which sells film and TV production memorabilia — recently sold a worry stone signed by young actress Vivien Lyra Blair. “‘I have a good feeling about this!'” reads the message written on the stone. “Love, Vivien Lyra Blair 2021 JT.” The “JT” references Obi-Wan‘s fake working title, Joshua Tree.

Assuming this wrap gift is genuine, it marks the first official confirmation that Blair is part of the series’ cast. Rumors swirled last year that she had been hired to portray a young Leia Organa. While this item doesn’t indicate anything about who she’s playing, it does suggest those reports were onto something. If they were right about her being in Obi-Wan, then they may well be correct about the role she’s occupying.

And with Kenobi confirmed to travel off Tatooine, it’s totally possible that he may run in to the Alderaanian princess, who would be 10-years-old at this point in the timeline. While fans have often pitched Millie Bobby Brown as the perfect candidate to play a young Leia, the Stranger Things star would be too old to portray her at this age. In Brown’s absence, Blair would be — or possibly is — a great choice, having proven her talent in the likes of Bird Box and We Can Be Heroes.

Obi-Wan Kenobi reveals its secrets when it premieres on Disney Plus this May 25.