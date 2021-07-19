Obi-Wan Show May Feature The Return Of R2-D2 And C-3PO

After being in the works for the longest time, Ewan McGregor’s big Star Wars return is almost upon us. Production is deep under way on the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series, but so far Lucasfilm has managed to keep most details under wraps. However, we are aware that a few key players from the prequels will return. Hayden Christensen has been officially confirmed to be back as Anakin Skywalker, while his two young children are also believed to feature in some capacity.

The latest intel is now pointing to the two most iconic droids in the franchise putting in appearances, too. LRM Online is reporting that the dynamic duo of R2-D2 and C-3PO will return in Obi-Wan. The outlet is unable to say just how much screentime the pair will have in the Disney Plus series, so they could have anything from just a cameo in one episode to a prominent recurring role. But we are hearing that Artoo and Threepio will be involved somehow.

On the one hand, the droids appearing in Obi-Wan isn’t all that surprising seeing as they happen to be the two most oft-used characters in the whole Star Wars galaxy – Threepio has 11 canon appearances to his name while Artoo just beats him to the top spot, thanks to his cameo in The Mandalorian season 2 finale alongside Mark Hamill’s Luke.

Bringing them back at this point in the timeline isn’t as easy as doing so after the original trilogy, though, as the droids had their minds wiped after Revenge of the Sith and were last seen with Captain Raymus Antilles, friend to Senator Bail Organa. So Artoo and Threepio’s return could be connected to however young Leia Organa fits into the series.

For a retired Jedi supposedly living like a hermit in the desert, it looks like Obi-Wan sure will meet a lot of people in his spinoff series. With a stacked cast including Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Sung Kang, the six-part Obi-Wan Kenobi is due to hit Disney Plus sometime in 2022.