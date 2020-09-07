Obi-Wan Kenobi And Darth Maul Duel In Awesome Star Wars Fan Art

Darth Maul has been a firm favorite among Star Wars fans ever since he made his first appearance in The Phantom Menace over two decades ago, and despite being sliced in half and falling to his apparent doom, the Sith has made several returns to the fold in both the live-action and animated arms of the franchise.

As well as a surprising cameo in Solo that seemed primed to launch a full-blown comeback before the movie’s disappointing box office halted the Anthology experiment, Maul also showed up in both The Clone Wars and Rebels as he renewed his rivalry with old foe Obi-Wan Kenobi. Their final battle on Tatooine saw the legendary Jedi come out on top once again, though, with Obi-Wan forced into killing his adversary in order to protect the Chosen One.

Now, some new fan art from Phase Runner imagines their showdown from Rebels episode “Twin Suns” happening in live-action with Ewan McGregor and Ray Park reprising their roles, and you can check it out below.

Interestingly, Darth Maul has frequently found himself being linked to the upcoming Disney Plus series that sees McGregor make his long-awaited return to Star Wars, with the plot rumored to focus on the attempt to draw Obi-Wan Kenobi out of hiding and end his self-imposed exile. Both Solo and Rebels have laid the narrative groundwork to make it a distinct possibility, especially with The Mandalorian showing that the TV shows are happy to dip into the animated back catalogue for inspiration, but Ray Park’s recent social media incident has led to speculation that if Darth Sidious’ apprentice does come back in from the cold, there might be another actor under the face paint.