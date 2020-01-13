Obi-Wan Show Will Reportedly Explain How Jedi Become Force Ghosts

The Sequel Trilogy definitely pivoted away from George Lucas’ fascination with explaining the Force in the prequels, with nary a mention of Midichlorians to be found. The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show, however, marks a return to the world of that era of the Star Wars saga and so may pick up where those films left off in digging deep into the workings of the Force.

In fact, sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Rey would be revealed as Palpatine’s [SPOILERS], [SPOILERS] would die in Rise of Skywalker and that young Luke will appear in the Obi-Wan show, all of which have since been confirmed – tell us that the upcoming series will explain what Force ghosts are and how a Jedi trains to become one. We’ll reportedly see Ewan McGregor’s hero learning how to make himself a Force ghost and also discovering more about the Force as a whole. We don’t know which characters, old or new, might be appearing to aid Obi-Wan in his quest, but we’ve been told that he’ll encounter several important figures who’ll teach him new things about the Force.

In other words, the show will be drawing inspiration from that key exchange shared by Obi-Wan and Yoda at the end of Revenge of the Sith. After Padme’s death and the decision to send Obi-Wan to Tatooine to watch over Luke is made, Yoda tells Obi-Wan he’s been contacted by the Force ghost of Qui-Gon Jinn, who’s taught him how to also become one with the Force. Yoda tells Kenobi that he will in turn teach him how to commune with Jinn.

Yoda also specifies that Qui-Gon studied “the Ancient Order of the Whills,” the original beings who mastered the Force and who the Jedi followed on from. Expanding their mythology was always a pet project of Lucas’ that he never got around to completing, so maybe some more answers about them will be shared in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

In any case, the Disney Plus show is due to start shooting this summer, and while a release date has yet to be announced, we should begin to learn more about it pretty soon, so stay tuned.