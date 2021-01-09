Obi-Wan Kenobi Fan Poster Teases The Jedi Master Arriving At Mos Eisley

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi show on Disney Plus is undoubtedly the most anticipated Star Wars title on the horizon. And as production continues to pick up speed, the fandom is running wild with speculation as to what the series will center around.

Of course, the answer to that might seem rather obvious. Ewan McGregor will be reprising his role as an older General Kenobi watching over Luke on the desert world of Tatooine and according to the House of Mouse, the story will pick up 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, meaning that when the series eventually premieres, it’ll have been a while since we saw our favorite Jedi Master last. More exciting still, Hayden Christensen will also return as Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker. So, with the iconic duo back once again, you can only imagine how impatient Star Wars fans must be feeling right now.

We still don’t know how the two will cross paths after their blistering standoff on Mustafar, but as audiences previously saw on Rebels, the Jedi Master will stop at nothing to ensure Luke Skywalker’s safety. So, he might have to get to work again despite being in exile if Imperials show up on Tatooine.

Now, a new fan poster depicts the old mentor roaming the desert world and coming up on Mos Eisley, an iconic place in the history of Star Wars that we’ll most certainly revisit in the series, and you can check it out for yourself down below:

Perhaps the most interesting detail here is the Millennium Falcon flying over to the outpost. Maybe him and Han Solo will run in to each other at some point in the series? After all, we know that the character will build a reputation as “Old” Ben in the far-off world. Besides, his path must have led him to Mos Eisley at least once through all those years, since he so affectionately referred to the small town as a “wretched hive of scum and villainy” in A New Hope.

Tell us, though, which familiar places do you wish to see the Jedi Master revisit in Obi-Wan Kenobi when the show releases? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.