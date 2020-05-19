Ahsoka Tano Will Reportedly Return In Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

Ahsoka Tano will officially make her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian, but it seems that Rosario Dawson is in talks to also appear on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

With the launch of Disney+ and the successful debut of The Mandalorian, the Mouse House is looking to expand the story of that galaxy far, far away through several new TV shows. Frankly, though, no one would have imagined such an important role for Ahsoka in keeping all of these narratives interconnected. Lately, we’ve heard several reports that Lucasfilm intends to bring the character to live-action in the upcoming chapter of Mando and Baby Yoda’s adventure. And if that goes well, we’ll probably also see the Togruta lead her own spinoff show.

According to The Illuminerdi, though, there are also plans to feature Snips in Obi-Wan’s series. The outlet isn’t sure how the former Jedi Padawan will tie into the story, but their sources claim that Dawson is definitely “in negotiations” to make an appearance at some point.

Here's What Rosario Dawson Could Look Like In The Mandalorian As Ahsoka 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, the Obi-Wan show is going through some development hell right now. After reports claimed that Lucasfilm had canceled the series, Ewan McGregor called them nonsense, assuring fans that he’ll eventually return as their favorite Jedi Master. Now, it appears that production on the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series is picking up speed again, and the Mouse House wishes to include the live-action version of Ahsoka in the story.

At this point, it’s difficult to say how she’ll return, but this would hardly be surprising. As we saw in The Clone Wars, both characters go into hiding to avoid the Empire and its Inquisitors, so what if Snips decides to search for Obi-Wan and the rest of the Jedi? I guess we’ll have to wait and see for ourselves, but one thing’s for certain, and that’s that we’re definitely excited about Ahsoka’s involvement with all of these different projects.